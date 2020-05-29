Teacher recognized on state level

“I’m very grateful and it is such an honor to be recognized for the work that I do.” Those words described the reaction of Ms. Jerrilynn Miller once realizing that she was the recipient of the 2020 Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award from the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission.

Miller is a teacher at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont, who is responsible for implementing the special topic course Holocaust Literature after talking with Roger Bemis, Principal at Kelly High.

“I appreciate Mr. Bemis for thinking outside the box and understanding the importance of the Holocaust and social justice lessons,” Miller said.

“This is only class like this in Southeast Texas, so this is something very unique at Kelly High,” Miller said. “Recently, I had my first freshman student who took the class. Usually the course is made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors. She was so into the books and couldn’t get enough of what I was teaching her.”

Miller also participated in workshops in Houston and studied abroad in Poland, Jerusalem and Israel.

“We chose Ms. Miller because of her teaching curriculum and implementation of the Holocaust Literature class at Kelly,” said Christian Acevedo, Director of Outreach and Communications for the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission.

The award was named after Dr. Anne Steinberger, a Holocaust survivor and a founding member of the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission. The commission was established to bring awareness of the Holocaust and other genocides to Texas students, educators and the general public.