A new home

The construction of a new facility for St. Mary, Cleveland, is underway and on schedule.

“We have not stopped any projects due to the pandemic but we are taking precautions to protect one another,” said Alan Bihm, Diocesan Director of Construction. “The rain has been an issue but it appears that we are not behind schedule.”

The 13,000 square-foot building, which is set to be completed by the end of the year, will serve as a new church home for the parish. It is the first part of a multi-phase master plan.

“We are currently building a multi-purpose facility for Mass on the new grounds,” said Father Vincent Alexius, SVD, pastor of St. Mary. “Once that’s complete, we will move to phase two in which we will work to the actual church building. In the third stage, we will build the other buildings around the multi-purpose facility and church.”

The current parish building holds about 200 people at total capacity. Once it’s complete, the multi-purpose building will hold nearly 500 people.

The new building is on the site of what was once a golf course on Kibywood Drive.