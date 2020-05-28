Father Linehan passes away

A beloved and respected religious leader who ministered in the Diocese of Beaumont has passed away at the age of 94. Father Maurice Linehan, MS, died May 14 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn.

During his ministry, Father Linehan served at St. Michael in Jasper. He was also assigned to parishes in Houston; Lufkin, Texas; Loreauville, La.; Vinton, La.; and Sulphur, La.

Father Linehan also served as a Provincial Assistant and Provincial Superior of Mary Queen Province. From 2009 to 2019, he continued his ministry at Mary Queen in Friendswood, Texas, until he retired to Hartford House.

Father Linehan was known as a gentle, deeply spiritual soul who loved being with and ministering to people. He especially loved ministering to the Hispanic immigrants in Texas who taught him how to “stop and smell the flowers along the way.”

Father Linehan was born on December 21, 1925, in Massachusetts to John and Ellen Linehan. He is survived by his sister, Sister Eileen Linehan, O.P., of Kentucky, as well as nieces and nephews of the Linehan, Stinehart and Schiavone families. Father Linehan was preceded in death by his siblings Marie Schiavone, John J. Linehan and Elizabeth Stinehart.

Contributions may be made to Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330.