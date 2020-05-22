Virus not stopping retreat center restoration

The COVID-19 virus is not stopping the restoration at Holy Family Retreat Center in Beaumont thanks to much help from parishioners and friends of the diocese.

Currently the Retreat Center has teams of workers restoring the retreat center’s facilities. The buildings were damaged by roof-high floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“I’m very grateful to all those who have supported this restoration through the generous stewardship of their time and treasure. I am also extremely grateful to Jimmy Duplissey in getting the project off the ground and guiding the current restoration efforts,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D. Duplissey and his wife Lori are active parishioners at Infant Jesus Parish in Lumberton.

No date has been set to reopen Holy Family Retreat Center. Father Peter Funk, OSB, director of Holy Family, continues to minister, including live streaming Mass each Sunday at 11:30 a.m.through https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyMW1jOgvi7TBi_sUL_b3w.

The operation of Holy Family Retreat Center is supported in part by gifts to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.