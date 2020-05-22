Liturgy online

The Diocesan Office of Worship is using online platforms and technology in order to work and stay connected.

“We are exploring ways of preparing our liturgical workshops and trainings on video and virtual media presentations,” said Rosalind Sanchez, Director of the Office of Worship. “We are looking at Zoom, Adobe Contact, WeVideo and other platforms.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff has been in contact with the Diocesan Liturgical Commission, Diocesan Music Commission and the Diocesan Music Ministry through emails.

“We are preparing Diocesan Liturgical Commission meetings to take place on Zoom,” Sanchez said.

The staff has also been participating in webinars and online courses that offer information on the topics of interests and formation as it relates to the focus of the ministry. “This has been most helpful to the support staff,” Sanchez said.

“We will continue to work with the Office of Bishop and administration on preparations of liturgies and with information on re-opening churches,” Sanchez said. “We are available as parishes begin to contact us re-celebration of Confirmations.”