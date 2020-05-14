Eighth graders get the spotlight!

Although eighth graders and their families will not have a traditional graduation ceremony, faculty and staff at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur, are working to make the ceremony a memorable experience.

The graduation ceremony will be in the form of parade held on Friday, May 15, at St. Catherine School at 4 p.m. Graduates and their families will have to remain in their vehicles as they drive through the circle drive in front of the school to receive their diplomas from faculty.

Graduates must wear their cap and gown, and are asked to sit in the front passenger seat to receive their diplomas and other certificates more easily.

Faculty is monitoring weather for a possible change in the plan.

“To our graduates, I wish them the best of luck in the future,” said Dr. Renee Tolin, Principal of St. Catherine School. “I know this time has been difficult, but it has taught them to come to an understanding of who they are as a learner and how to best meet their own needs through distance learning.”

The parade will be recorded and the final video will be posted on the school’s Youtube page,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSrAdvkd9Ahyf7eIJxYT16Q/featured?view_as=subscriber.