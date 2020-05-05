Kelly High announces valedictorian and salutatorian

Abhinav Gorjala and Jillian Turley were announced as the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively for the Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School Class of 2020.

Gorjala, a summa cum laude graduate, successfully completed Kelly High’s Distinguished Graduation Plan. He is a three-year member and President of the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, and an Executive Board Member of the Magnus Albertus Chapter of the National Honor Society. He is ranked in the 99th percentile for his SAT score, and has been recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor(s?) Gorjala plans to attend Rice University where he will double major in Mathematical Economic Analysis and Computer Science and with a minor in Business.

Turley is also a summa cum laude graduate. She is a Texas Scholar and hassuccessfully completed Kelly High School’s Distinguished Graduation Plan.Turley is a member of the Magnus Albertus Chapter of the National Honor Society as well as a three-year member of the Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society. Turley has served as a four-year member of both Kelly Dance Force and the KHS Band Flag Corps, a three-year member of Key Club and two-year member of Retreat Team. Turley will attend Baylor University in fall 2020where she has been selected as an incoming member of the prestigious Baylor Business Fellows Program in the Hankamer School of Business.

Kelly High will hold four private, socially distanced, graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 16, in the school’s Centennial Complex. The ceremonies will be live streamed through the diocesan Facebook page, Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.