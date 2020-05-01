Letter from their Bishop brings Good News to SETX Catholics

The faithful of the Diocese of Beaumont received some good news May 1, when Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, announced they would be able to receive Holy Communion while in their vehicles on the parish grounds.

However the restriction on public Masses in the diocese that was put into effect in March, as a result of the pandemic, remains.

In a letter dated May 1, 2020, Bishop Guillory told the faithful that the question he hears most often from them is, “When will we be able to worship in our church, especially receiving the Eucharist”.

Today’s letter gives pastors permission to set up specific times when their parishioners can drive through a designated area to receive Holy Communion while inside their cars and trucks. The bishop is encouraging everyone to “attend” a live stream Mass on the day they receive Holy Communion.

The May 1, 2020, letter came following Bishop Guillory’s meetings with the Presbyteral Council, College of Consultors and Episcopal Vicars as well as consultations with physicians and others on how and when to resume worship in churches.

“Whatever we do has to be dependent on what the virus does and not on any target date,” Bishop Guillory said.

“We want to find a safe and simple way to accommodate the spiritual needs of our people. As result of the availability of testing, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area continues to increase.”

Bishop Guillory plans to meet with his clergy consultors again in three weeks to assess the situation.

Bishop Guillory is asking the faithful to pray for one another and to be patient, quoting the words of St. Paul to the Romans, “Rejoice in hope, be patient under trial and persevere in prayer.”

