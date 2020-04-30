Helping men and women in white

The diocesan Criminal Justice Ministry is helping to provide the inmates with essential items that they’ll need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry will have a toiletry drive Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 710 Archie St. in Beaumont, for indigent inmates in the local prisons that the ministry serves. Individuals will be able to donate items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, conditioner and deodorant for the inmates.

“We are accepting donations of toiletry items for the inmates who don’t have any resources or money saved,” said Deacon Steve McGaha, Director of the Criminal Justice Ministry. “We will have a sign out in front of the Center for them to call us, and we will come out and get them.”

People are asked to donate regular size items. Bars of soaps can also be donated in bulk. The items donated do not need to be brand specific. Individuals are also asked to not donate toothbrushes or razors blades since the prisons will take care of those items.

The ministry and other volunteers will deliver the items to the prisons on Monday, May 4.

“This is a wonderful way for St. Kolbe Ministry and Bridges to Life to stay involved for the men and women in white,” Deacon McGaha said.

The Criminal Justice Ministry is one of the 18 diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.