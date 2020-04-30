Bishops call for re-consecration of our country

Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, announced that the US bishops will join together on May 1 in renewing the consecration of the two nations to the care of the Blessed Mother Mary. The re-consecration was announced as many people face the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will give the Church the occasion to pray for Our Lady’s continued protection of the vulnerable, healing of the unwell and wisdom for those who work to cure this terrible virus,” Archbishop Gomez said in a letter to the US bishops.

Archbishop Gomez will lead a brief liturgy with the prayer of re-consecration May 1 at 2 p.m. Central Time through the USCCB’s Facebook page. Bishops are asked to join from their respective dioceses and invite the faithful of their dioceses to participate.

Through a collective dedication or entrustment of a nation to Mary, an act of consecration is meant to be a reminder to the faithful of the Blessed Mother’s witness to the Gospel and to ask for her effective intercession before her Son on behalf of those in need.

A liturgy guide will be available for individuals by tuning into the USCCB’s social media pages: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, twitter.com/USCCB and www.instagram.com/usccb/.