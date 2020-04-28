Making memories online

The Diocese of Beaumont’s Campus Ministry has developed innovative ways to stay connected with Lamar University students during the pandemic.

“We miss being with our students,” said Kelly de la Rosa, Lay Campus Minister Coordinator. “So I work to interact with them online.”

The ministry live streams Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday along with 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday through the Lamar Catholic Student Center Facebook page.

Along with live stream, the ministry conducts bible study through the Zoom Meeting application with Lamar students on Sunday at 8 p.m.

“What we do is that 30 minutes before the bible study, I put the Zoom link on Facebook,” de la Rosa said. “In each bible study, a student would lead with their favorite bible scripture and we discuss it.”

Daily puzzles and quarantine games are also posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, one of which instructs students to choose a painting and re-enact it using materials from their home.

With new ways to engage, the ministry will continue to work to help make students’ college life a little easier.

“We will continue to praying for everyone,” de la Rosa said.

Campus Ministry is one of the 18 diocesan ministries that is funded by gifts of the faithful to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.