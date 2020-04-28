Being in Christ’s presence

The parish family of St. Joseph in Livingston has found new ways to help its neighbors after several communities were devastated by a tornado that hit Polk County April 22.

Since April 25, parishioners have been coming together to feed affected residents, first responders and other individuals. Rosario Mendez, St. Joseph’s Director of Religious Education, helped to organize assistance.

“On Saturday, we started making sandwich lunches for first responders in Onalaska,” Mendez said. “But later on in the day, we received word that residents in the Seven Oaks community were also in need. We gave about 300 sandwich lunches for the Seven Oaks residents on that day. The next day, we came back and made 200 fresh meals for those residents.”

St. Joseph parish family will work to help others as the community works to recover.

“I’m very thankful for those who volunteered,” Mendez said. “It just shows the strong bond that the community has.”

“It touched my heart to see how the church community comes together in different ways,” said Father Tarsisius Puling, SVD, pastor of St. Joseph. “We have really shown others Christ’s presence through our acts.”

Parishioners are also asking for donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorants, baby essentials and other items to distribute to residents affected. For a complete list of items to donate, visit the St. Joseph’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stjosephlivingston/.