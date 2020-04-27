Beloved minister passes away, memorial Mass April 28

Beloved Deacon Leonard Lockett passed away April 25 after a long illness will be greatly missed by many.

A Port Arthur native, Deacon Lockett attended Sacred Heart High School, Port Arthur. After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Pastoral Theology at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, he went on to become a faculty member and worked with Campus Ministry at St. Thomas High School, Houston.

“His influence was powerful on so many fronts,” said Father James Murphy, CSB, President of St. Thomas High School. “His wisdom and compassion were profound, his intellect highly respected. His dedication to and love for faith and teaching were always evident during his life. St. Thomas was privileged to have him impact our students, faculty, and staff.

Deacon Lockett also served as the Vicar for Catholics of African Descent for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston by providing the African, African American and Caribbean Catholic communities with spiritual, cultural, educational and social development.

Deacon Lockett is survived by his wife Ava and son Adam. A virtual memorial Mass will be live streamed April 28 at 9 a.m. through St. Thomas’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/sthcatholic/.