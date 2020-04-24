Keeping with the tradition in times of crisis

Faithful stewards of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, aren’t letting COVID-19 slow down their work to feed the hungry.

For over 20 years, parishioners and volunteers have been making sack lunches every Sunday morning at the St. Anthony Cathedral Center and delivering the lunches to those in need.

Now, amid the pandemic, precautions and safety measures have been put into place.

Parishioners Mary Beth Jones, Fred Antoine and Beverly Ephron still work to serve others and keep each other safe.

“We would have about eight to ten people every Sunday morning making lunches,” Jones said. “Now, we’re down to three people. We also have masks and gloves for the volunteers to wear.”

The service was established in 1997 to feed those in need because Some Other Place, a Beaumont organization that feeds and assists others, was closed on Sundays.

To help with distribution, Grace McGee, one of the individuals who would receive lunches on Sunday, takes it upon herself to bring the sack lunches to people outside of Some Other Place.

“She hauls the lunches in her vehicle and delivers them to the people,” Jones said. “We are really grateful for her.”

With the necessary safety measures, Jones is confident that the sack lunches will continue to bring joy to others during the pandemic

“The people who receive the lunches enjoys them,” Jones said. “It brings them so much joy and good memories.”