Sister Lou Anne Hill dies

Sister Lou Anne (Madeline) Hill, O.P., died on Saturday, April 18, at age 90. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., on April 25, 1929, to the late Arthur and Frances Leonard Hill.

Sister Hill graduated from Beaumont High School in Beaumont in 1946 and entered the Dominican Sisters of Houston in 1947. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Physical Science at Dominican College, Houston, and Certification in Medical Technology at St. Joseph School of Medical Technology. Sister Hill completed advanced studies in Anaerobic Bacteriology, Basic Infection Control, Management Skills and Computer Programming at other professional institutions.

Sister Hill served in education at Sacred Heart School in Houston; Sacred Heart School in Galveston; Dominican High School in Galveston; St. Francis de Sales High School in Riverside; St. Paul High School in Santa Fe Springs; St. Agnes Academy in Houston; and St. Pius X High School in Houston. She tutored at Tenney School in Houston and continued her ministry as a private tutor. Sister Hill also served as a Medical Technologist at Houston Diagnostic Laboratory in Houston, Northeast Medical Center Hospital in Humble and National Health Laboratory in Houston. She served as an Infection Control Practitioner at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and as a Clinical Microbiologist at LabCorp in Houston.

Sister Hill had a ready smile and pleasant demeanor. She was devoted to her students, many of whom credit their success to her mentoring. Sister Hill will be remembered for her excellent teaching style, her generosity of spirit, her love of dogs, and her crocheting and needlepoint.

Sister Hill was predeceased by her siblings Arthur Hill, Francis “Smitty” Hill, Patricia Matthews, Homer Hill and Richard Hill. She is survived by her siblings Barbara Trahan and husband Clyde of La Marque, TX; Vernon Hill and wife Severa of Carencro, LA; Glen Hill and wife Kathi of Katy, TX; Sisters-in Law June Hill of Lumberton, TX; Helen Hill of Burnet, TX; and Kim Hill of Vidor, TX. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation, reception, and graveside services were private. A Service of Remembrance and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77021.