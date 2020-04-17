Remembering a beloved deacon

“Deacon Anthony Goudeau was a very dedicated servant of God’s people,” said Father Gus Wall, former pastor of St. Pius X, Beaumont. “He had a deep love and faith for his family, the Eucharist and his church, St. Pius X.”

Deacon Anthony Lang Goudeau, Sr. passed away April 11 at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He is being missed by many especially the pastors with whom he served at St. Pius X Parish.

“He was an active member and was involved with many activities,” said Father Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD, current pastor of St. Pius X. “He was very appreciated by people at the church.”

Wherever he went, Deacon Goudeau would bring the joy and love of Christ to others.

“I believe that his faith guided his service,” Father Wall said. “He had told me many stories how he reached out to others that he encountered during his work on the police force and encouraged them to develop a strong faith in God.”

During his time at St. Pius X, Deacon Goudeau served as Religious Education Coordinator to help youth grow in their faith. Along with directing the Religious Education program, he would help out in any way he could through serving in many other activities and parish programs.

He was ordained a permanent deacon in 2012. Goudeau was inspired to become a deacon because of his strong faith in God.

“He brought his faith into whatever he did including his hobbies,” Father Wall said. “We became close friends over the years and kept in touch since my time at St. Pius X ended in October of 2019,” Father Wall said.

Deacon Goudeau always made time for his loved ones and his joy of hunting.

“My heart goes out to his family and to the St. Pius X parishioners,” Father Wall said.

Deacon Goudeau was born on September 9, 1961, to Maxine Goudeau-Trent and Eugene Goudeau, in Port Arthur. Deacon Goudeau is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne M. Goudeau; children, Anthony L. Goudeau Jr., Matthew Simon, Gabrielle Williams and Ruthanne Goudeau; and a brother, Patrick Goudeau.

A family graveside service was held at Live Oak Memorial Park, Beaumont.