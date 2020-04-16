Even the Easter Bunny attends live streaming Mass

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, watching Mass online has become the new norm for many individuals, including the Easter Bunny.

“Even the Easter bunny took time out to participate in Easter Sunday Mass at the Monastery,” said Brother Michael Gallagher, OSB. Brother Michael is a Benedictine monk at the Holy Cross Monastery that is located on the grounds of Holy Family Retreat Center.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, children, along with many others, watched Father Peter Funk, OSB, celebrate Easter Mass online. Although Easter Bunny ears were part of onefamily’s Sunday best, the children with their parents made a commitment to put Christ first and celebrate His resurrection by watching from their domestic church.

Father Funk is director of Holy Family Retreat Center. The director’s residence has been serving as the monastery for the two Benedictine monks since 1998.

Father Funk will continue to live stream Mass every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The Mass can be found on www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyMW1jOgvi7TBi_sUL_b3w.