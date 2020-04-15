Jesus’ works keep goin’ despite COVID-19

COVID-19 is not slowing down the work of the Office of Worship. Since April 14, pastors and parish representatives have been able to pick up holy oils, blessed and consecrated by Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, from the Pastoral Center.

In previous years, pastors were given the holy oils following the annual Chrism Mass. However, due to the virus, priests were not able to concelebrate the Mass with the bishop where they are given the oils to take back to their parishes.

Instead this year Office of Worship director Rosalind Sanchez made the oils available to the pastors at the chancery where each priest could pick up the oils at a separate time.

The oils are Oil of Catechumens, Oil of the Sick and Oil of Sacred Chrism, with each having a distinct purpose in thesacraments of the Church.

The Office of Worship is partly supported by gifts to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.

