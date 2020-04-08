Helping feed those in need during crisis

The Hospitality Center in Port Arthur is continuing to help those in need in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are still serving meals but it’s take out only,” said Christina Green, Director of the Hospitality Center.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily, staff and volunteers at the Hospitality Center serve hot meals for people by distributing the meals at the door to limit contact. They take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, even while serving the community.

“We only have six volunteers and we are not taking anymore,” Green said. “We have masks, gloves and other resources. We even have a volunteer, who can’t be with us, to make masks for the volunteers at the center. There are six-foot markings on the ground for people to follow the social distancing guidelines.”

“We are also receiving donations, like produce and other food items, from HEB to give to those in need,” Green said. “We have a table setup outside with the items allowing people to grab one of each item.”

In addition, For the Love of Food, the nutritious restaurant in Nederland, also donates hot meals to the Hospitality Center to give to people. Along with HEB and other grocery chains, other companies are working to support the Hospitality Center.

“Valero Refinery in Port Arthur donated $25,000 for our work,” Green said. “So I’m very grateful.”

With support of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas and the community, staff at the Hospitality Center will work to do its part in providing individuals meals and necessary food items during the crisis.

“We couldn’t continue without the support of CarolynFernandez, President of Catholic Charities, and everyone in the Beaumont office,” Green said.

The Hospitality Center, 3959 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur, is a program of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas which serves daily meals, at no charge, to those in need. For more information, contact 1-409-982-4842.