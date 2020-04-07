Zooming Evangelization

The Diocesan Evangelization and Catechesis Ministry is finding ways to stay connected despite “social distancing.” Staff members are using conference calling.

Twyla Satterthwaite, the Multi-Parish Coordinator for the western and northern vicariates, started a process of bringing Catholics back to the Church called Awakening Faith through Zoom Online Meetings.

Sister Misty Garriga, CDP, also a Multi-Parish Coordinator, prays the rosary daily with her Parish Catechetical Leaders in the central, southern and eastern vicariates via Zoom.

Paul Thomas, Associate Director for the ministry, is presenting on Catholic social teaching for lay missionary disciples in April, as well as gathering with his small Christian community through Zoom.

“Through technology, we are able to still gather people together,” said Bryan Reising, Director of Evangelization and Catechesis. “Let us continue to pray for each other during this time.”