HOPE – The Market is Open

Food items are in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Market to HOPE food pantry is open to meet that demand for Southeast Texans most in need during the crisis.

“We are still open. And, when possible we are still a client choice pantry, but in a slightly different way,” said Colton Morris, Communications Director of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas which operates the market. For example, sometimes the clients are able to have their choice of fresh vegetables.

As they work to serve and provide food to the needy, staff and volunteers at the pantry are taking the necessary precautions during the pandemic.

“Grocery orders will already be prepared by staff and volunteers,” Morris said. “While in line, people will have to stand six feet apart from each other and cannot go past the waiting area. They will not be able to go into the market.”

Once customers provide identification and household information, a staff or volunteer will bring the prepared grocery order in a basket to the customer’s vehicle.

“To protect ourselves and those we serve, we are following CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Morris said.

The food pantry is located on the parish grounds of Our Mother of Mercy, 3390 Sarah St. in Beaumont. Individuals do not need to call ahead. The hours for Market to HOPE are 9 a.m.-noon on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. These operating hours need to be followed so that there is proper time to stock and clean.

The Market to HOPE food pantry is a program of Catholic Charities that allows individuals with low to moderate income receive food items based on their cultural and ethnic preferences.