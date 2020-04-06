Knights of Columbus present a gift

The Texas State Council of the Knights of Columbus presented Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, with a gift of $16,534.00 on March 23. This gift will go to the Infirm Priests Fund, which helps priests in the diocese during severe illness.
