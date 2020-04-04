Blessings on the road – Christ over Corona!

With parishioners not being able to gather at church, one local priest found a way to stay connected with his parishioners – by taking to the streets and calling it “Christ over Corona.”

“After we had to close the churches because of the coronavirus, I found it difficult because I wanted to be as close to my flock as possible,” Father Moore said. “So I posted on Facebook to see if any parishioners would like a blessing.”

Since March 26, Father Andy Moore, pastor of Infant Jesus in Lumberton and St. Mark the Evangelist in Silsbee, has been blessing parishioners and homes with the Eucharist from his car.

Father Moore travels to homes in Lumberton, Silsbee and surrounding communities. As he pulls up in front of a home, the family comes out onto the porch or in the entryway.

As of April 2, he had blessed and visited 150 homes without stepping out of his car. By doing this, he allows parishioners and other individuals the opportunity to be in the presence of Christ outside of church.

“As a priest, we have to find the best way to serve our people,” Father Moore said. “It’s been very moving for me to see it so well received by people. To be close to my people, it’s a very good feeling for me.”

Father Moore also live streams Mass at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday on his Facebook page www.facebook.com/fr.andy. In addition, he live streams daily devotions at 9 p.m.