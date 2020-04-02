Superintendent‘s statement to the Catholic Schools

Superintendent Marcia Stevens is assuring Catholic school students of her continued prayers for their welfare during these challenging days. Her words of assurance came in a statement issued April 2 that although school campuses will stay closed until May 4, teachers will continue to provide students with an exceptional education by way of distance learning. See Stevens’ statement:

“Governor Abbot has mandated we close schools until May 4, 2020. Our doors may be temporarily closed, but we are dedicated to continue educating our students in the safety of their homes with exceptional distance learning.

Teachers throughout the Diocese of Beaumont have done an outstanding job of bringing instruction to our students that is engaging and meaningful. Teachers will continue this distance learning service as long as necessary.

As we are faced with uncertainty, students find comfort and stability when they connect with their teacher and classmates online. This is tremendously important at this time. We appreciate the partnership with your family as we navigate through this challenging crisis. Thank you for choosing Catholic School.

We are a community filled with Faith, Hope and Love. We are united in prayer with Faith in God and Hope in the future.

Stay safe in your home. Our faculty, staff, students, and parents remain in my prayers. I know we are all looking forward to reopening the doors of Catholic Schools.”