Celebrating Holy Week and Easter via live stream

In this season of “social distancing,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, is inviting the Southeast Texas community – and others throughout the world – to join him in community as he celebrates Holy Week and Easter through live streaming on the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You can find these on Facebook at Catholic Diocese of Beaumont and on YouTube at Diocese of Beaumont.

Palm Sunday Mass, April 5, 10 a.m.

Chrism Mass with the blessing of the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Catechumens, and the consecration of the Sacred Chrism, April 7, 7 p.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Our Lord’s Passion on Good Friday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass, April 12. The Mass is also scheduled to be broadcast over a local television station.

To see the live stream and more diocesan videos on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLgUgR2RC7VLzL-n4bRSXVA/videos.