Kelly High gets a new principal

New leadership was announced for Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont!

Dr. Teresa Shaffer was announced as the new principal of Kelly High. Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, made the announcement March 30 through live streaming on the diocesan Facebook page. He was accompanied by Dr. Shaffer and Marcia Stevens, Superintendent of Schools.

“In reviewing her many accomplishments during our search,” Bishop Guillory said, “I have discovered that her leadership is by inspiration and impact.”

“I’m excited to help in building the school’s future along with celebrating and honoring the school’s 125 years of history and tradition,” Dr. Shaffer said.

Dr. Shaffer has many years of experience in both Catholic and public education. She began her career in education by teaching first graders in Houston 25 years ago. Most recently she served as the Director of Student Services for the Hemphill Independent School District.

Dr. Shaffer earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans, a master’s degree from St. Thomas University and a doctrine in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.

“We have been blessed with 125 years of outstanding Catholic education at Kelly High because we have always been able to secure excellent principals, teachers and staff. One of whom is our retiring principal Roger Bemis whose service I am so very grateful for,” Bishop Guillory said.

