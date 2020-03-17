St. Joseph’s Day event cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many people around the world, including the community of Southeast Texas. The St. Joseph’s Day event at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, scheduled for March 19, has been cancelled due to the national guidelines given by the White House and in an effort to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

However, those who have placed orders for cookies and other food items may pick up their orders on March 17, 18 or 19 at the St. Anthony Cathedral Center. In addition, individuals who did not place an order can purchase fig cookies, biscotti, coconut balls and other food items at the center.