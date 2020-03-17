Plans underway for distance learning as Catholic schools close campuses until April

Marcia Stevens, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, announced today that Catholic School campuses in the Diocese of Beaumont will be closed through April 3, 2020.

Stevens said the decision was made following meetings with community leadership and in an abundance of caution in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are working diligently to develop plans to support student learning during this difficult time. Beginning March 23, 2020, we will implement those plans to provide our students with quality education through distance learning,” Stevens said.

Methodology for distance learning may be slightly different at each of the five schools. The parents and students will be kept informed of those methods prior to implementation.

“We are committed to supporting our parents during these challenging days. We are going to do that in the best way possible given the limitations created by social distancing,” Stevens said.

“Our bishop is asking that we all continue to pray for our students and all those affected by this virus.”