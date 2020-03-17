Executive Committee of USCCB defends the works of Catholic Relief Services

The Executive Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement March 17 in support of Catholic Relief Services following allegations that CRS has not been adhering to Church teaching.

In the statement, the committee said CRS sometimes has to work alongside other relief agencies that may not share the same Catholic teachings. However, in those instances, CRS keeps its work distinct.

The committee said the humanitarian relief efforts of CRS are grounded in the teachings of the Catholic Church, which stands in firm defense of human life.

“Criticisms to the contrary should not detract from the powerful impact your donations have on the lives of otherwise forgotten suffering populations,” the committee said.

In the statement, the committee also addressed the hard work of donors, staff, and volunteers of Catholic Relief Services who deliver life-saving food, medicine, shelter, and training to the most vulnerable around the world. Those individuals often work in remote, dangerous places that most people would fear to visit.