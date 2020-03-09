Breaking is joyful for St. Mary

Excitement and joy was in the air as the parish of St. Mary and community of Cleveland celebrated Sunday, March 8, when ground was broken for the new church. Plans are for construction to begin within a couple of weeks. Those participating in the groundbreaking included Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD; Father Vincent Alexius, SVD, pastor; Father Paul Kahan, SVD, former pastor and Provincial; parishioners and community leaders.
