Blessing of gym

“Today we honor Sister Julian for her good works,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD.

Bishop Guillory blessed and dedicated the repaired gymnasium at St. Catherine of Siena School, Port Arthur, on March 6. The gym, now Sister Julian Gymnasium, was renamed in honor of Sister Julian Giglio, OP, who was a former principal at the school.

Members of the Dominican Sisters of Houston and family of Sister Giglio attended the celebration.

“The gym was renamed after her because of her example of loving service,” Bishop Guillory said. “God has created each of you to do a special service for Him.”

The gym was heavily damaged due to floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. In 2019, repairs for the gym were complete.