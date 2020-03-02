On the first Sunday of Lent, more than 200 candidates and catechumens took a major step in their faith journey.

On March 1, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated the Rite of Election at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, with the candidates and catechumens who are preparing to receive the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist at Easter.

“The Rite of Election is a powerful expression of the work of the Holy Spirit in the lives of those whom God calls to the Catholic Christian faith,” said Rosalind Sanchez, Director of the Office of Worship. “For this, we give praise and thanks to God.”