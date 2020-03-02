Abide with Christ

“Jesus will speak to all of us if we just listen with all of our hearts,” Father Juan Diego of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said during his homily at the Youth 2000 retreat. “Abide with Him and He will abide with you.”

The retreat was held at St. Anne, Beaumont on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The event included Mass, Morning Prayer, adoration, dinner, personal testimonies and other activities for youth and young adults.

“Our mission for you this weekend is to learn how to love and abide with Jesus,” Father Diego said.