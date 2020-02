“During this Lent season, we should pray more intensely, fast and give alms,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said at the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on Feb. 26.

Following Mass, Bishop Guillory blessed and distributed ashes that were recently created by the burning of palms used in last year’s Palm Sunday services. The ashes are an ancient sign of repentance and sorrow for sin and wrong-doing.