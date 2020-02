“It gives me great pleasure to dedicate the Market to HOPE building and to allow people to eat,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said.

Bishop Guillory blessed and dedicated the Market to HOPE food pantry following Mass Feb. 23 at Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont. The food pantry is located on the grounds of Our Mother of Mercy.

“It will enhance the dignity of those people who will go there and shop for groceries,” Bishop Guillory said.