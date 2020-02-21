Bishop Curtis Guillory was in Houston Feb. 20 along with several Southeast Texans to assist Catholic Extension in celebrating the life of Father Anthony “T.J.” Martinez, S.J., who helped establish Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep, an innovative high school that serves economically challenged children. Extension honored Father T.J. posthumously with its 2020 Spirit of Francis Award. Bishop Guillory, the recipient of last year’s award, gave the benediction for this year’s dinner. Grants from Catholic Extension have funded many of the Beaumont Diocese’s ministries as well as construction projects at parishes and missions beginning with a church for St. Anne, Eastgate, more than 100 years ago. Trey Martinez accepted the award for his brother who passed away in 2014.

