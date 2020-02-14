Honoring vocations of the diocese

The Serra Clubs of Beaumont and Port Arthur held its Annual Appreciation Dinner for Religious at St. Jude Thaddeus, Beaumont, Feb. 13. The dinner honored all priests, deacons, sisters and brothers in this diocese and other places around the world.

During the dinner, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, acknowledged Deacon Laurence “Larry” David in his remarks as an example of the dedication and service of the Religious. Deacon David passed away Feb. 12 at the age of 74.

“We are very grateful for Deacon Larry David and the work he has done,” Bishop Guillory said. “We must pray for the repose of his soul and keep his wife Cheryl in your prayers.”