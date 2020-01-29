Bishop Guillory celebrates the value of Catholic education

Every year during Catholic Schools Week, the students and staff of the five Catholic schools come together to celebrate Catholic education in a special way.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, Jan. 29 to recognize the importance of Catholic education. The schools are St. Anne Catholic School, Beaumont, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont, St. Catherine of Siena School, Port Arthur, St. Mary Catholic School, Orange and Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont.

During his homily, Bishop Guillory talked about his visit with Pope Francis in Rome.

“Pope Francis mentioned that the young people are just starting to live their lives and the older people have already lived theirs,” Bishop Guillory said. “The young people should learn and share experiences from the older people.”

The bishop also encouraged the youth to find happiness in their lives.

“Remember to spend some time with family, friend and those in need,” Bishop Guillory said. And then you’ll find happiness.”

At the end of Mass, representatives from each school gave a community service summary to the bishop. The summary included the number of community service hours and projects completed during the school year.