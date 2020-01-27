FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Remembering the deacons of the diocese

“Pope Francis reminds us that we are all missionary people,” said Father Roger Keeler of the Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio. “We cannot deny that because of our baptismal promises.”

Father Keeler celebrated the Deacon’s Memorial Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on Jan. 26. During the Mass, all deacons and deacon aspirants were recognized for their ministry.

“Like John, James and Matthew, they were just people,” Father Keeler said. “He is not looking for the most extraordinary people. He’s looking for you, just as you are.”

Father Keeler was the retreat master for the Deacons and Deacon Aspirants Retreat.

January 27th, 2020

