Celebrating Catholic education

The National Catholic Schools Week is Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. The week celebrates the importance, value and contributions of Catholic education. Throughout the week, events have been scheduled.

St. Anne Catholic School – Monday, Prayer Service welcoming Grandparents, Godparents and Faith-filled Friends who are invited to join them in the gym for a school-wide prayer service at 8:15 a.m., followed by special presentations in each classroom, all area realtors are invited to visit on this day for a tour of the campus, classrooms and complimentary lunch; Tuesday, Balloon Rosary, All parents are invited to gather in the gym and pray the rosary as a school community on a specially made balloon rosary; Wednesday, Rainbow Mass Day, Students may wear rainbow colors to school today with jeans or uniform bottoms, 7th and 8th grade students will attend Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica; Thursday, Student Appreciation Day. Donuts for Breakfast, All prospective St. Anne families are invited to attend Mother Goose Story time at 9 a.m. (pre-kindergarten 3 years old through kindergarten) and Open House at 10:30 a.m. (all ages); Friday, All School Mass – Feast of the Presentation

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School – Monday, Assembly & Morning Prayers, 7:50 – 8:05 a.m., St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Escorted Tours, grades 1-5 will tour the Basilica with 6th-8th graders serving as docents; Tuesday, Vocation Day at St. Anthony Center, students are invited to hear from Sister Misty Garriga, C.D.P., at 9:15 a.m. and Father Anthony McFarland at 10:30 a.m., students & families are invited to McAlister’s Deli to support the Bulldog Pride Night 5-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Rainbow Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Grades 6-8 will attend the Rainbow Mass, Pre-K 3 – 5th grades will attend a Prayer Service in the Gym at 8:15 a.m. Parents are invited; Thursday, Student Appreciation Day, Special treats and tributes to honor students throughout the day, Students and Staff Volleyball Game in the gym at 1:15 p.m., parents are welcome to attend the game; Friday, Teacher Appreciation Day, Noon dismissal

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School – All week, Community Scavenger Hunt and Charity Collection for the Garth House; Monday, Celebrating Our Community, first responders are invited to drive through our circle drive from 7-8 a.m. for coffee and donuts. PreK and kindergarten will participate in Jam for Jesus from 8-8:30 a.m. with song and dance; Tuesday, Celebrating Our Students, Students and staff may wear black, white or a combination of both to honor the priests, Talent Show will be held in the afternoon; Wednesday, Celebrating Our Nation, Students may wear red, white or blue shirt with jeans. Grades 4-8 will attend Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony, 6th-8th graders will have a Science Fair; Thursday, Celebrating Vocations, Students may dress in their future college shirts, profession or vocation. Teachers may wear their college shirts with jeans, grades 1-8 will have Paw Pal Trivia at lunch. They will also have an awards pep rally at 2 p.m., Math & Science Night, 6 p.m., Science demonstrations and Math games; Friday, Celebrating Faculty, Staff & Volunteers, continental breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. followed by Mass’ blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon, Silly Showdown with student body, 8th graders and staff.

St. Mary Catholic School – Monday, Celebrating Your Community, Open House from 6-7 p.m., Welcoming program, school tour and classroom visits; Tuesday, Celebrating Your Students and Families, staff will help serve breakfast snacks in the cafeteria for students and their parents: Muffins for Mom and Donuts for Dad, Recognition of all student groups and clubs during morning assembly; Wednesday, Celebrating the Nation, Rainbow Mass for 5th-8th graders, Rainbow Prayer Service in chapel for PK-4th grade; Thursday, Celebrating Vocation, Local priests and deacons invited to lunch with students and staff; Friday, Celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers. Breakfast for staff, Grandparent’s Day, Student Program at 10 a.m.

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School – Monday, Celebrating our Community and Families, Gift Card Drawing with morning announcements (through Friday), Look for messages of thanks on social media, Morning Prayer Service at 9:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Celebrating Students, Ice Cream Social at 2:50 p.m. in the cafeteria; Wednesday, Celebrating the Nation, Adoration throughout the day in the chapel for our nation, Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica (seniors attend and senior parents welcome), Chaplet of Divine Mercy in the chapel at 3:20 p.m. (all are welcome); Thursday, Celebrating Vocations, Morning Rosary at 7:40 a.m. (all are welcome), Luncheon with our priests, deacons, sisters and brothers; Friday, Celebrating our Faculty and Staff, Morning Mass at 7:30 a.m. (all are welcome), Breakfast cart delivery for all staff.