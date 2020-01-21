Encouraging life in the community

“We have been silent for far too long,” said Michaella Maniscalo, sophomore at University of St. Thomas, Houston. “Talk to people around you. Soak in as much information as you can. Figure out how you can get involved and encourage life in your community.”

Maniscalo was one of the speakers at the 2020 Southeast Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 19. More than 200 individuals gathered at St. Anne, Beaumont, to support the sanctity of human life and to call for an end to abortion.

The event, sponsored by the Right to Life of Southeast Texas, served as a contrast to the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

The event included presentations, musical performances, testimonies and a tour of Hope Clinic’s new mobile medical unit.

During the rally, Queen of Vietnam, Port Arthur Youth Ministry was recognized as the largest youth group in attendance. St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, and Infant Jesus, Lumberton, Youth Ministries were also recognized.

The event concluded with attendees standing along Calder Ave. and 11th Street holding pro-life signs and banners as a witness to others that they value all life.