Celebrating a special occasion

Parishioners of Infant Jesus, Lumberton, celebrated Mass in honor of the feast of Infant Jesus of Prague on Jan. 18. The Mass was followed by a procession around the inside of the church and a gumbo dinner in the parish’s Fellowship Hall.

January 21st, 2020

