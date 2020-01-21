Parishioners of Infant Jesus, Lumberton, celebrated Mass in honor of the feast of Infant Jesus of Prague on Jan. 18. The Mass was followed by a procession around the inside of the church and a gumbo dinner in the parish’s Fellowship Hall.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Bishops’ visit to Rome renews sense of unity, mission, archbishop says January 22, 2020
- Encouraging life in the community January 21, 2020
- Celebrating a special occasion January 21, 2020
- U.S. Bishops’ Migration Committee chair welcomes court injunction that halts implementation of executive order on refugee resettlement January 17, 2020
- U.S. Bishops’ President Calls for Building the “Beloved Community,” Inspired by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Example January 16, 2020
- Texas Catholic leaders oppose governor’s plan to reject new refugees January 15, 2020
- God’s word can never be ‘enchained,’ pope says January 15, 2020
- Services set for Msgr. Dempsey January 8, 2020