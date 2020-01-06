Bringing in the new year with prayer, hope

There’s no better way to bring in the new year than to honor the Lord with family and friends!

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s Commemoration and Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 4, at St. Pius X in Beaumont. During his homily, Bishop Guillory encouraged everyone in attendance to be hopeful in the coming year, despite the hardships that occurred in the past years.

“As we enter into 2020, I think it’s important to reflect and look back to 2019 and beyond,” Bishop Guillory said. “We faced many tragedies last year including the massacre in El Paso. We enter the year with some anxiety and fear and pray for it to be a better year.”

Following Mass, Bishop Guillory and African American Ministry Commission members distributed chalk to parishioners. The chalk was used to write on “20+C+M+B+20” on the door of their homes. The message includes the year 2020 and the first letter of the names of the three Magi – Caspar, Melchoir and Balthazar. It is a sign and symbol of asking the blessings of God upon those who live, work, or visit throughout the coming year.