Funeral arrangements for Floyd Badeaux

Funeral services for Floyd James Badeaux will be held Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. James, Port Arthur. Badeaux, the father of Father Kevin Badeaux, died Dec. 27. He was 86.

Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Port Arthur. Visitation is Jan. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home, 4841 39th Street, Port Arthur. A Christian Vigil will be at 6 p.m.

Badeaux with his wife Lois was owner and operator of L&F Recording Studio/Musik Faktory/Great-Recordings LLC. He was the former public information director for the City of Port Arthur and active in many groups and organizations through the years. A graduate of Bishop Byrne High School, he served in the Texas National Guard, and volunteered for the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War.

Badeaux is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Mae Kruse Badeaux of Port Athur; children Father Badeaux of Port Arthur; Doreen Badeaux of Port Arthur; Corliss Badeaux of Lake Charles, La.; Bonnie Badeaux Gilchrist and husband Ryan of Bryan; Jeannie Badeaux Seligman and husband Anthony of Houston; brother, Raymond Joseph Badeaux and wife Diana of Baytown; and numerous other relatives. Badeaux was preceded in death by two of his children, Galen Badeaux and Shannon Badeaux Rider.