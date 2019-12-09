Leadership Dinner launches 2020 BFA campaign

The Bishop’s Faith Appeal Leadership Dinner Dec. 8 held at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Beaumont has kicked off the 2020 BFA campaign.

“Do Whatever He Tells You” serves as the theme for the new campaign.

The dinner brought together parish leaders from across the Diocese of Beaumont to partner with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to coordinate financial support in their parishes for diocesan ministries that depend on BFA funding and serve more than 110,000 people in Southeast Texas.

The chairs for 2020 are Campaign Chairs Roberta and Forrest Overstreet, Pastor Chair Father Kevin Badeaux, Honorary Chairs Theresa and Joe Herink, and New Participation Chairs Stephanie and Cody Richings.

Commitment weekend for the 2020 campaign is Feb. 15-16. It’s when the faithful commit to share their gifts with contributions to the BFA and complete their pledge envelopes.