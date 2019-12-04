Survivors find support at Tree of Angels ceremony

A family member of a crime victim returned to honor him at the Tree of Angels ceremony Dec. 3 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Beaumont. Geneva Savoy’s appearance at this year’s event marks a year after attending it for the first time two months after her son, Bradison Mims, was killed in 2018. He was 29.

“I’m much happier around this time,” Savoy said. “I’m still going through it (the loss). I miss him.”

Victims, family and friends gathered at the event to decorate the Tree of Angels with an angel ornament representing their loved ones and the loss they have experienced.

The Diocese of Beaumont is a member of the Jefferson County Crime Victims Coalition, which hosted the event.