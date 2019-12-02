Your Gift for Our Ministries:

During this Advent Season, people often start to wonder what they can do to bring the Light of Christ to others. How can they help the hungry homeless person, the grieving teenager, the sick senior citizen, the woman inmate away from her child? One way to do that is by making a gift or fulfilling a pledge to the 2019 Bishop’s Faith Appeal.

The appeal helps fund Diocesan ministries and Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas with programs that minister to the hungry, the grieving, the sick, the imprisoned as well as so many others.

You can make a onetime gift or fulfill a pledge securely online at www.dioceseofbmt.org.

“You can also use a gift of stock as payment toward a pledge, but stock gifts must be received by the Pastoral Center by Dec. 12 to be sure all processing will be completed by Dec. 31,” said Sabrina Vrooman, CFO for the diocese.

“All gifts have to be received or postmarked by Dec. 31 to be credited for 2019 appeal and for a donor to receive tax credit for the year,” Vrooman added.

Parishioners who wish to make arrangements for stock gifts should call the diocesan financial services office at (409) 924-4300.