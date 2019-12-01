FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Back home after evacuating faithful at St. Elizabeth give thanks

“We want to pray for those who have been affected. We come together around the altar of God to give him thanks and praise,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said  celebrating a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Elizabeth Church in Port Neches Dec. 1.

St. Elizabeth’s Education Building was one of the many buildings affected by an an early-morning explosion at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches Nov. 27 that rocked much of Southeast Texas.

Residents of Port Neches, Groves, Nederland and a part of Port Arthur were told to evacuate Nov. 27 following a second explosion at the plant. That evacuation order was lifted Nov. 29.

