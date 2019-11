The evacuation order for Port Neches, Groves, Nederland and part of Port Arthur was lifted Friday November 29.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at St Elizabeth Church in Port Neches Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Residents were told to evacuate Nov. 27 following two explosions at the TPC plant in Port Neches. Bishop Guillory has asked the faithful to continue to pray for all those affected by the explosions.