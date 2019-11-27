Local parishes rocked by explosion in Port Neches

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents in Port Neches, Groves and Nederland following a second explosion at the TPC Group Plant facility in Port Neches on Nov. 27. A Red Cross shelter is being set up in Ford Park in Beaumont.

St. Elizabeth’s Education Building in Port Neches was one of the many buildings affected by an an early-morning explosion that rocked much of Southeast Texas. St. Helen in Orangefield also received damage.

The fire at the plant was still burning as of 11 a.m. Nov. 27. The explosion was felt as far away as Louisiana. The second explosion occurred around 1:45 p.m. After that, a mandatory evacuation was issued for all residents in Port Neches, Groves and Nederland.

TPC has set up a claims hotline at 866-601-5880 to report any property damages. TPC is testing the air quality as a result to the explosion.

Two TPC employees and one contract worker sustained injuries caused by the explosion. They were transported to the Southeast Texas Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann in Houston for treatment. However, all three employees were treated and released.